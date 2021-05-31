Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,497,828 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 379.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Truist Financial worth $184,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 38,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 200,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.78. 6,162,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869,370. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.11.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

