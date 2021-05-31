Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 3,973,856 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 373.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,037,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973,856 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 2.5% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of BCE worth $227,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,187,000 after buying an additional 348,366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after buying an additional 228,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.72. 45,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,533. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 122.22%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.