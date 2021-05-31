Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 230.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises 2.0% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of Genuine Parts worth $183,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.12. The company had a trading volume of 676,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,003. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 385.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

