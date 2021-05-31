Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $195.71 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 269.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Target worth $195,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $228.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

