Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $32.87 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 481.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 468,082 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,022,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 25,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.49. 14,027,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,312,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.