Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 291.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The Travelers Companies worth $100,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after purchasing an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.70. 41,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.42 and a 52-week high of $162.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.51.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.44%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

