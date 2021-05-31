Cullen Capital Management LLC Takes $6.84 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 94,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,292. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

