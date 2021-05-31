Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CURLF opened at $14.74 on Monday. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

