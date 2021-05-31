CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $20.69 million and $697.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 141,977,304 coins and its circulating supply is 137,977,304 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

