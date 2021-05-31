cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.55 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $6,754.90 or 0.17908309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $67.55 million and $182,161.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00083663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.01020237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.53 or 0.09603882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00091365 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

