CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after purchasing an additional 265,156 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.75. 568,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,898. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

