DA Davidson Weighs in on Zscaler, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Zscaler in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.52). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

ZS stock opened at $194.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $230.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.93.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,812 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,133. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

