Datamine FLUX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,843.00 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $367,792.19 and $1,843.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 578,837 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

