Davis R M Inc. Acquires 9,676 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.10. 6,459,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,803,565. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $97.15 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.96.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

