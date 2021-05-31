Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,541 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.31% of Toll Brothers worth $21,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of TOL stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $65.24. 1,041,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.28.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.