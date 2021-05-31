Davis R M Inc. Buys 77,646 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 77,646 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.23% of BorgWarner worth $25,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BWA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $151,681.14. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,033 shares of company stock worth $5,839,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

