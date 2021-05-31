Davis R M Inc. Cuts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,251 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after purchasing an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,500. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.76. 1,019,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.61 and its 200 day moving average is $194.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $219.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

