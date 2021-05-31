Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $58.37. 19,250,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,517,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $247.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

