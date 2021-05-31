Davis R M Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,954 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 841,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 166,598 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 631,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 923.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.63 during midday trading on Monday. 1,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,370. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71.

