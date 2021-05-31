Davis R M Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned about 0.27% of RBC Bearings worth $13,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $6,695,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,343. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.02. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

