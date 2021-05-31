Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Cap Hits $163,218.45

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $163,218.45 and $4,359.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00084359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.79 or 0.01042801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.01 or 0.09700266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00091554 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars.

