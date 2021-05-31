DeFi Yield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002019 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $512,425.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00060944 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00307070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00193900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00966690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00033092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,159 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.