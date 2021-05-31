DEJAVE (DJV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.00

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for about $726.43 or 0.02024764 BTC on major exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $18.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

