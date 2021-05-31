Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Holdings Decreased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Denali Therapeutics worth $27,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $63.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.49 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $1,037,704.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,917 shares of company stock valued at $11,969,323 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

