Dennis Higgs Sells 16,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Dennis Higgs sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$132,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,353,907.56.

On Thursday, April 8th, Dennis Higgs sold 2,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$17,600.00.

Energy Fuels stock traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,051. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of C$1.91 and a one year high of C$9.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.89.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

