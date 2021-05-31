Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) will announce sales of $55.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.50 million and the highest is $56.30 million. Despegar.com posted sales of -$9.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 669.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $324.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $368.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $571.62 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $585.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

