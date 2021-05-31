Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBOEY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $19.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3545 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.