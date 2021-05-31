Dev Protocol Trading 36.9% Lower Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $358,180.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $5.15 or 0.00013779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.37 or 0.00774071 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

