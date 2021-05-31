Devery (EVE) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Devery coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Devery has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $336,636.55 and approximately $8,595.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,698 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,108 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

