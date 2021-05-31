DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,686 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of DexCom worth $53,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $369.39 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.22 and a 200-day moving average of $366.05.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXCM. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

