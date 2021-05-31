DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after buying an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,081,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $341,507.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total transaction of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $369.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.35.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

