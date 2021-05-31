DIA (DIA) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00005297 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DIA has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $80.78 million and approximately $23.99 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00083375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.36 or 0.01027983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.13 or 0.09596659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00091310 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

