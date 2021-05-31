Diageo (DGE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Diageo (LON: DGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/26/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Diageo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,404 ($44.47). 3,454,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,276.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,039.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.65 billion and a PE ratio of 70.92. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,430.50 ($44.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77.
In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have purchased a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 in the last three months.
