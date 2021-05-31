DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.31 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $8.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Shares of DKS opened at $97.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,774,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,536 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

