Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several research analysts have commented on DGII shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII opened at $18.96 on Monday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Digi International by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.