Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Cap Reaches $431,822.98

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $431,822.98 and approximately $29.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002735 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

