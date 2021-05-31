DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.04 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $27.04 million and $1.17 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 773,319,690 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

