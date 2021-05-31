Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $64,185.63

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. Digiwage has a total market cap of $64,185.63 and $1.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Digiwage Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

