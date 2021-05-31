Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,626,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.89% of H&R Block worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,094,000 after purchasing an additional 484,536 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,829,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,337,000 after purchasing an additional 794,552 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,272,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,810 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $39,387,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

