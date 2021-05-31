Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Diodes worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,911,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 37.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 345,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 94,213 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $1,799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares in the company, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,357 shares of company stock valued at $18,682,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 163,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,292. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.