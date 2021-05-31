Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,834 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned 34.26% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $48,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,717,000.

COM stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.77. 29,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,779. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89.

