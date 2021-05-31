DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRTT. National Bankshares lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $679,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $295.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.75. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.91.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

