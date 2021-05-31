Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Discovery worth $26,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discovery by 751.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after buying an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after buying an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, insider David Leavy sold 66,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $3,697,579.20. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 658,962 shares of company stock valued at $40,872,607 in the last three months. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

