DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0609

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 22% lower against the dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $3.65 million and $419,418.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00308411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00191670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.10 or 0.00965285 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00033569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

