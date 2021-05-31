Dock Price Up 79% Over Last 7 Days (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 79% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $43.38 million and $5.57 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00079266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

