Doctors Coin (DRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $135.31 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $135.31 million and approximately $135,005.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00075250 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000105 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 170.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

