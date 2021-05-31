Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Up 2.5%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.86. 587,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,970,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 75,184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 524,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Document Security Systems by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 164,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Document Security Systems, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells packaging and security printing solutions. It operates through four segments: Direct Marketing/Online Sales Group, Premier Packaging, Digital Group, and IP Technology. The company offers printed materials, such as folding cartons and paperboard packaging, security paper, vital records, prescription paper, birth certificates, receipts, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, and parts tracking forms; custom packaging services; and manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, sophisticated custom folding cartons, and complex 3-dimensional direct mail solutions.

