DODO Trading Up 24.4% Over Last Week (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. DODO has a total market cap of $179.48 million and $29.53 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $1.62 or 0.00004343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00083023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00019637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.78 or 0.01015912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.14 or 0.09496682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00091245 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

Buying and Selling DODO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

