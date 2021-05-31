Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.13.

NYSE DG opened at $202.96 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.