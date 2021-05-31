Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.13.

Shares of DG opened at $202.96 on Monday. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

